Rigoberto Urán: “Pogacar and Roglic are human and they can be beaten”

The Colombian Rigoberto Uran (Education First Nippo), stated its goals of fighting for the podium 24 hours before the start of the 108th edition of the Tour de France in Brest. The 34-year-old cyclist from Urrao, Antioquia, admits superiority over the role of Slovenians Tadej pogacar Y Primoz Roglic, although he specified that “they are also human and can be beaten.”

“My goal is to get on the podium and look for a stage victory. It is my eighth participation and I know that anything can happen, you have to be focused every day and every moment. The Tour is very tough, but you have to generate opportunities, ”said the second-placed in 2017.

For the EF leader, who shares ranks with his compatriot Sergio Higuita, the first days in Brittany, including bad weather, can be important, although the Tour believes that it will be decided in the end.

“The first stages will be key because we all arrive eager and can be dangerous. The third week will be very hard, with fewer high arrivals, but there are some that end up going down after going up several ports. It is a Tour in which many things can happen, an atypical Tour. there may be surprises, we will try to be in the right place at the right time ”, he commented.

According to Urán, to fight the favorites “you have to go on the offensive.” “Ineos can do it well, they won’t do what they did last year, leave everything at the end. From day one there may be surprises, there may be more attacks on this Tour, it will be difficult for one team to control everything ”.

Although the favoritism of Pogacar and Roglic is admitted, the Colombian does not think that it is a crazy idea to beat both runners. “Pogacar and Roglic are very good, but they are human, of course we can beat them. At the start of the Tour we all have the same options, but beating them is difficult. I come with respect ”.

After his victory in the time trial of the Tour of Switzerland, Urán confidently faces the two times of the Tour, although they will be different.

“The time trial in Switzerland was very good for me, but it was different from the ones on the Tour. It is clear that the two times will make a difference and will be decisive for the general, ”he said.

Asked about the Olympic Games, Urán trusts that the Colombian team will arrive in shape to contest the medals. “Colombia will go with a very strong team to the Olympics, the route is very hard, but we will arrive well. The Tokyo race will be special, we are going to go with 5 riders, with some pressure, but we will try to do it well ”, he assured.

His teammate and compatriot Sergio Higuita (Medellìn, Antioquia, 23 years old), hopes to fulfill the role of assistant to Rigoberto Urán, but his dream and his goal is to give him opportunities to qualify for a stage win.

“This is my second participation and I want to continue learning alongside Rigo. As long as he is well placed in the race, if an opportunity arises and I can take advantage of it, it would be very good, but the first thing is to protect the leader ”, he concluded.

