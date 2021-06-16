Rigoberto Álvarez points out that thanks to Julio César Chávez he discovered Canelo

The week before the last exhibition fight of, Julio Cesar Chavez, came loaded with much activity and praise, such is the case of Rigoberto Alvarez, brother of the 168 pound monarch, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who pointed out that thanks to “Grand Champion” it was that he found out.

During the photoshoot at the Jalisco Stadium, Rigoberto Alvarez, approached Julio Cesar Chavez and I greet him warmly, when he mentioned that thanks to him he managed to find a talent without equal in Canelo.

“Look, I dedicated myself to being a boxer, first of all, because (July) was my idol. Thanks to Julio Cesar Chavez I discovered my brother Saúl ”, he explained Rigoberto.

Rigoberto He was a boxer and inspiration for Canelo, For this reason, at an early age they took him to the boxing gym, where little by little he was polishing his skills.

It will be this weekend when Julio Cesar Chavez put on your gloves for the last time in what is expected to be a dreamy evening at the Jalisco Stadium.

Show Player