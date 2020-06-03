The genre of space shooters, or life-killing shooters, continues in full force for more decades that pass, they are only visually adapting to what the evolution of technology is giving them wings, never better said. This is the case of Rigid Force Redux, the expanded and improved version of Rigid Force Alpha, which previously came out on PC territory to now make the leap to that of consoles through the hybrid console eShop. This is the first title developed by the independent company com8com1 Software, an old-school combination with modern hand-drawn graphics and powerful explosions that will make us fly through space. This shooter is scheduled to land on Nintendo Switch next Friday May 5th, And to see what awaits us in it, nothing better than to take a look at its presentation trailer:

Classic Shoot’em up action is back! A classic action shoot’em up with modern 3D graphics! Annihilate hordes of infected aliens and spooky machines programmed to wage an intergalactic war against humanity!

Rigid Force Redux breathes new life into the classic side-scrolling shooter genre with its handcrafted 3D models, stunning settings, detailed effects, and electrifying Synthwave soundtrack.Devastating firepower Arm your fighter with numerous upgradeable weapon systems and supplemental force shards! Collect Energy Orbs to fill your energy supply and eventually unleash an extremely powerful blast against your enemies! Face an overwhelming army Fight huge swarms of enemies, heavy cannons, laser mechs, and giant alien creatures. Each enemy has their own unique and challenging strategy, from the smallest creature to the largest boss. See also Many extras In case the extensive and action packed main quest is not enough for you, try the challenging Arcade and Boss Rush modes, defend your ranking on the world leaderboards and get all 40 achievements. Everything is set for countless hours of shooting fun!