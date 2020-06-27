Rigid Force Redux comes from Headup Games and Com8com1, a studio led by Marcel Rebenstorf, who previously worked at Ubisoft Blue Byte on titles like ANNO series and Might and Magic Heroes Online, Rigid Force Redux breathes new life into the classic side-scrolling shooting genre.

History

Rigid Force Redux is the much improved console version of Rigid Force Alpha, Self-published by com8com1 on Steam in August 2018. Completely redesigned in the Unity engine, Rigid Force Redux combines acclaimed original gameplay with numerous enhancements such as 60 FPS for smooth gameplay, greatly improved difficulty balance, and revised user interfaces and effects.

As for the story … it is about shooting the braves despite having a small common thread with dialogue exchange. Nothing remarkable and very much in line with the classic ship games.

Gameplay

Here we have to highlight that despite the graphic improvements that we appreciate, the gameplay does not change, it maintains the standards of the classic R-Type.

After a short tutorial that will take us little more than five minutes we will begin our journey and start shooting which is what we like in this type of games. We will have the classic shot but also a wide variety that we will be catching in each scenario, to this we have to add the possibility of making support ships that if we deploy them next to us we will expand the range radius considerably. An important detail is that using RB and RT we can make these support ships fire forward or backward, thus covering our backs.

“Rigid Force Alpha, a burning fingers of a lifetime ”

To cap off our incredible ship, we will have two special abilities that will need energy to launch. One is the super loaded shot and the other is a sweep to repel attacks that are about to impact us. This energy is achieved by collecting the nuclei released by the destroyed enemies (We can go over them or press Y to activate a Magnet that will attract them to us.

Difficulty and Duration

In Rigid Force Redux the difficulty is tremendously balanced even though on many occasions we will get a little desperate for the ease that enemies have to knock us down but this far from making us lose hope, at least in my case, it has kept me stung for more hours.

To their various difficulties throughout the six missions with their respective bosses end, we have to add the existence of two additional modes. Arcade mode and Boss Rush, in which we can repeat those enemies that we have already completed before.

Technical section

At a graphic level, once again it does not stand out above competitive games, but the set of scenarios and enemy ships with shots filling the screen of our living room look really good and makes it a very attractive game visually.

We remember that it is made with Unity and fluency in this type of games is crucial to have a good experience, in this case the game moves at 60 FPS perfectly and despite having the screen completely invaded by objects at times it does not suffer at any time.

The sound section is something to highlight, it is a Synthetic music, created by Dreamtime, that fits perfectly for the graphic and colorful style of this title. It gets us fully immersed in the game and nothing repetitive is done.

Rigid Force Redux It has texts perfectly translated into Spanish and has voices in English, Japanese and German.

conclusion

Despite the fact that Rigid Force Redux does not bring us any novelty to the genre, but the essential thing in a game that is the mechanics, graphics and music that will accompany us throughout our games are attractive enough to catch us and that is that everything It works like a charm something that is crucial in this type of games.

If you are a fan of side shooting games do not hesitate for a second to launch your purchase since it will have you trapped a few hours unlocking achievements.

Rigid Force Redux

In favor

Few mechanics but they catch youVisually it is very attractiveYou can play it several times

Against

It does not bring great novelty to the genre It makes you somewhat short and leaves you wanting more levels