Right-wing group member pleads guilty to assault on Capitol Hill

15 minutes. A founding member of the far-right group Oath Keepers pleaded guilty this Friday to storming the US Capitol on January 6, when a session was held to certify the results of last November’s elections, in which the current president, Joe, prevailed. Biden.

In a statement, the Justice Department reported that Jon Schaffer, 53, of Columbus, Indiana, admitted his guilt 100 days after the assault. This during a hearing led by federal judge for the District of Columbia Amit Mehta, who accepted the defendant’s statement.

This is the first time anyone has publicly pleaded guilty to the attack on the Capitol. The incident caused five deaths, including a policeman who was guarding the place.

According to The Washington Post, Schaffer also agreed to cooperate against other defendants in the assault.

Possible 30-year sentence

Schaffer “has pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including illegally trespassing on Capitol Hill with a tactical vest and armed with bear repellent, with the intention of interfering with Congress’ certification of Electoral College results.” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Carlin.

The statement details that Schaffer was accused of obstructing an official procedure. Also, entering and staying in restricted terrain with a deadly or dangerous weapon. For these crimes you can face a total sentence of 30 years, if found guilty.

Carlin indicated that since last January 6, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “has made an average of more than four arrests a day, seven days a week.”

According to the note, Schaffer – a guitarist for the heavy metal band Iced Earth – admitted in his plea deal that he is a “founding member for life of the Oath Keepers.” This is a group that the Justice Department described as “large but loosely organized of individuals, some of whom are associated with the militias.”

Schaffer’s confession

In addition, he confessed that he was part of the concentration called in Washington to protest against the results of the elections last November. Also that at the end of the protest he marched with a crowd to the Capitol, where the then vice president, Mike Pence, led the joint session of Congress.

Among others, Schaffer said he overcame barriers installed to restrict access to the public. In addition, to be in front of a crowd that broke a pair of doors guarded by four policemen.

He also said he was among the first to push through the doors and into the Capitol building.

“The defendant in this case admits to having forcibly entered the US Capitol. This with the express purpose of stopping or delaying Congressional procedures essential to our democratic process. These actions are shameful and unacceptable,” the FBI deputy director said. Paul Abbate, quoted in the statement.