in Fight

Right to the jaw and straight to sleep: KO of the year?

American Gabriel Rosado beat Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev in Texas with a creepy right hand that went viral.

Rosado launched a blow that came out like lightning and reached its destination. Melikuziev fell to the canvas like a rag doll whose lights went out. The knockout of the American boxer is one of the candidates to be one of the best of 2021.

Courtesy: @DAZNBoxing

Rosado’s last years had not been good with only 3 wins, but he won the public and surely the chance of a better card for his next appearance.

