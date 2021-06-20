Right to the jaw and straight to sleep: KO of the year?

American Gabriel Rosado beat Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev in Texas with a creepy right hand that went viral.

Rosado launched a blow that came out like lightning and reached its destination. Melikuziev fell to the canvas like a rag doll whose lights went out. The knockout of the American boxer is one of the candidates to be one of the best of 2021.

GABE ROSADO WITH THE KO OUT OF NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/mOEAP2SChG – DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 19, 2021

Courtesy: @DAZNBoxing

Rosado’s last years had not been good with only 3 wins, but he won the public and surely the chance of a better card for his next appearance.

