The philosopher warns that, given the conditions in Latin American countries, the pandemic may last longer in the region.

By Héctor González

A small virus has put humans on the ropes. The pandemic generated by the Covid-19 It not only forces us to rethink the importance of public health systems, it also invites us to review our role as individuals within a community.

David Pastor ‘Vico’ (1976), a philosopher and popularizer, maintains that the fight against the coronavirus will be a long race, the end of which will only be positive if we assume that the journey must be done in a group and not alone. Author of Philosophy for the distrustful (Planeta), also a UNAM academic, appeals to trust and respect as axes of ethical behavior that can bring us back to life.

How do you explain the moment we live in?

We are facing a philosophical contingency, not to be confused with the environmental one. We know that the possibility of a pandemic is recurrent, as the World Health Organization has constantly warned us. Historically we had the plague of 400 a. C. in Athens; the black plague in 13th century Europe; or the Spanish flu of the early twentieth century. Unfortunately, human beings have a hard time experimenting with others and all countries are repeating more or less the same models. China, Italy, Spain, France began as unbelievers and relativized the situation. Now firewood is being made with any government, but the reality is that no one was prepared for this.

Was that denial natural?

It is part of a process. From disbelief we went to euphoria and rebellion, we saw it with the families who went to Acapulco, as if they were on vacation. But this is not something exclusive to Mexico, it happened in Spain. Economic models in the Western world advocate fierce individualism and a lack of class consciousness, yet the only thing that can save us right now is the group consciousness that stopped promoting forty years ago. Today, our social model is governed by competition and this is precisely what can lead to destruction. We are urgent to reverse in days, what we have promoted in the last decades. Thanks to its hybrid system between capitalism and communism, China was able to exert social pressure from a collective conscience and force people to confine themselves. Another example is South Korea, although they have different ethical and thinking models than ours. We need to understand that alone we will not solve anything and that staying at home is a community maxim, an act of protection towards others.

Philosophy is a discipline from which one begins to speculate about what will happen when the pandemic passes.

True, we have seen it with Zizek and Byung-Chul Han. It seems good to me that they are speculating about the future, however their ideas do not permeate the world. In Latin America we are not in a position to predict what will happen when this happens. Zizek says that the pandemic represents an opportunity to end capitalism from the resurgence of public models such as healthcare. Byung-Chul Han, on the contrary, foresees that we will have an exacerbated capitalism movement because only in this way will we get out of the economic crisis. It is up to Latin Americans to ask us the cost of getting out of this pandemic because due to the destructuring of the social fabric in our region this can take a long time. The Mexican, for example, is not as supportive as people think and the longer the pandemic lasts, the more dead people he will add, and that could lead to looting and rebellion.

In summary, you think that due to the social and economic crisis the pandemic may be longer in Latin America.

Yes, you think Byung-Chul Han lives in Germany where the government will allow itself to forgive rents, water and electricity. He speaks of a State that can guarantee economic tranquility, but in Mexico that is impossible. We live in a country where 60% of the population is poor. The government cannot afford to forgive taxes. You need to raise and more when the oil is so low and the weight is devalued. In addition, people need to go out to work, it is the only way in most cases, to provide for their family. We must prepare for a long-distance race, but we must travel accompanied. Marathons are not run alone, that is why we need to reestablish the social fabric in a short time and without getting into stupid fights over who does it wrong and who does it well. Clashes between parties do not solve the problem. For many of us this will be the closest thing to war. Trust and respect are a fundamental part of this journey, and Mexicans need to learn to trust each other and that implies being responsible. If we fail we will generate death.

You talk about avoiding political confrontation, how to do it when this is a problem where factors such as public health or the economy intervene?

We are a fragmented, polarized and class society. The fight between fifís and chairos is insane. It is time for civil society to show maturity. We have to be above those we place in power, otherwise we will perpetuate a system that will cost us dearly. If we succeed, we will demonstrate that we can change the modus operandi. Our politicians are the result of the pre-pandemic scheme, where reproach and competition prevail. Now it is useless to get stuck in sterile debates. In a society like Mexico with so much cult of the deceased, people will have a very hard time when corpses begin to accumulate and what happens to us in Italy, where they cannot do funerals or funerals. This is not a game, so we need to activate the spring of social cohesion that we saw during the 2017 earthquake. Now we need to teach the political class a lesson.

Is it possible to raise awareness from isolation and confinement?

Of course, for that we need truthful information and to become aware of our role as an agent in the collective consciousness. Many young people may think they won’t get sick, but they need to be aware that they can carry the virus and pass it on to their grandparents or parents if they don’t stay home. We lack this pedagogy because we treat the population as minors. We explain things with Susana Distancia type drawings, when perhaps we should be more dramatic and put the figures on the table.

What are we going to change as a society after this moment?

Many things will be the same, like love or humor, but I think it will change our feeling of helplessness. Those of us who live in Mexico City already know this thanks to the tremors or the Popocatépetl, but now everyone is discovering their vulnerability, even despite having a good public health system. Hopefully we learn that we will only get out of this if we understand our importance collectively and that we need good public institutions. It is useless to have wonderful private hospitals when they are not serving the community. Maybe it’s time to bet on public health and education. More pandemics will come. It is not about being pessimistic, but conscious. Any of the global links that I faltered will be responsible for this spreading again.