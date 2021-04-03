Carlos Sainz faces this weekend a new stage in his professional career, with the debut at the wheel of the car of the Acciona-Sainz Extreme E, the team of which he is also a team leader, together with Laia sanz, which makes its debut in all four wheels before a possible jump to this category in the Dakar.

The veteran two-time rally champion makes his debut in this new competition of electric offroad cars, which promises to be the path that the raids will take not long after. His participation in the first round of the championship, the Desert X Prix, which takes place on the shores of the Red Sea in Arabia (an area he knows well because the Dakar also takes place here).

He has told it himself: they have broken the power steering just start.

Things have not started well! The power steering broke at 3 km and I had to abort. Tomorrow to qualy without having gone through the stage! //

Not a good start! Power steering stop working and aborted the run after 3 km. Tomorrow direct in to qualy with no practice. – Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) April 2, 2021

Despite this, Sainz is excited about the new challenge, he confesses in an extensive interview in ‘Marca’. “It is very different, obviously. A one hundred percent electric car drives differently. The tests we have done have been very few, with limited power and on a circuit like Alcañiz, which is a rallycross track and has nothing to do with the one we have. we are going to find this weekend … So there are many, many unknowns, many questions of which little by little we will discover the answers, “he highlights in this regard.

That does not mean that you lose sight of the news and it goes through something that has nothing to do with the engine: Real Madrid elections. Sainz appeared alongside Juan Miguel Villar-Mir in the 2006 elections that he won Ramon CalderonTherefore, in the face of a new call at the Santiago Bernabéu polls, the question was required: is it presented?

“Right now it is not in my plans, but it is in my plans to always help and collaborate with Madrid, because everyone knows how I feel about the club,” says the pilot.

Team change for Dakar 2022?

The Dakar is going to enter a very interesting stage in the future, and already in this same 2022 electric cars will be released. To get on that car, Audi has appeared, a real giant in the motor world, and Sainz admits that he has already tested them for an eventual change from the X-Raid with whom he won his third Touareg trophy in 2020.

“We have spoken because the team Audi It is a very powerful structure that is going to enter the Dakar hand in hand with my team so far, although with a new car and a different structure. We have spoken, but the only thing that has been at the moment are that, conversations, “he confirms.