“Right now I’m scared”: CDC director warned about rebound in COVID-19 cases despite vaccination

15 minutes. The authorities of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of the United States (USA), one of the countries in the world most affected by the pandemic, warned this Monday of a rebound in COVID-19 cases, despite the progress of the vaccination campaign.

“In the last week we have seen a continuous increase in cases, now we are in the range of between 60,000 and 70,000 (daily), and when we have seen an increase like this in the past is when things have a tendency to rebound, already rebound in a big way, “said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), Rochelle Walensky.

The person in charge indicated in the daily press conference of the White House on COVID-19 that she has a “recurring feeling of imminent doom”, based on the data she handles.

“Now is one of those times where I have to share the truth and I have to wait and trust them to listen. I am going to leave the script and I am going to reflect on the recurring feeling that I have of impending doom“said Rochelle Walensky.

According to a CNN report, at the time of offering these statements, it seemed that the official was going to cry.

“We have so much to wish for, so many promises and potential and so many reasons for hope, but right now i’m scared“, he stressed.

CDC records rebound in cases

According to CDC data, the United States this Sunday exceeded 30 million cases of COVID-19 with an average of infections in the last 7 days somewhat less than 60,000 daily cases.

“This is a 10% increase compared to the previous 7 days,” Walenksy said. In addition, he pointed out that serious hospitalizations have also increased. “

The director of the CDC explained that the trajectory of cases in the US is similar to that of European countries, such as Germany, Italy and France.

Even so, “we are not defenseless, we can change the trajectory of the pandemic, but we all have to do it, committing ourselves to consistently following public health strategies, while we work to get people vaccinated, “he said.

On the Twitter account of the White House response team to COVID-19, the message was reiterated on Monday about the importance of maintaining biosafety recommendations.

Help is here and hope is around the corner, but we must stick to the science & follow public health guidance: Continue wearing masks

Continue social distancing

Get vaccinated when you can These steps saves lives. Not just your own – but your family, friends, & neighbors, too. – White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) March 29, 2021

The growth of infections occurs at the same time that the United States advances in the vaccination campaign.

As of this Sunday, 93 million people had received at least one dose of some of the vaccines authorized in the US and some 51 million people were already fully immunized.

The US granted authorization for emergency use to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses, and to Johnson & Johnson, which is single-dose.

The country registers more than 30.2 million infections of COVID-19 and more than 549,000 deaths. This is clear from the independent account of Johns Hopkins University.