El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- The Head of the Delegation of the State Institute of Civil Protection in the North Zone of Sinaloa, Omar Mendoza Silva, spoke in favor of the decision agreed by the Municipal Health Committee in El Fuerte to close the pantheons on the occasion of the Day of the Mothers, since this will prevent the spread, and therefore, the spread of the coronavirus among the Fortense population.

The state official pointed out that in the northern zone this measure will be applied in all municipalities, with El Fuerte being one of those that has done exemplary work in containing the spread of Covid-19; situation that shows the level of commitment acquired by the government headed by Nubia Ramos Carbajal.

“Given the situation due to the pandemic … I congratulate President Nubia Ramos in a very particular way, who in agreement with the Municipal Health Committee recognize the coronavirus as a serious situation and one of priority attention … they determine actions and close access to the pantheons , thus avoiding the spread of Covid among the Fortenses … it was a wise decision for the Committee to close pantheons in El Fuerte, “said Mendoza Silva.

The state delegate also pointed out that, due to the phase the country is currently in, the spread occurs not only from person to person, but also from objects to people, a situation that increases the possibility of contagion among individuals; for this reason, it is necessary to take extreme care of the population, just as the Health Committee in El Fuerte deliberated.

