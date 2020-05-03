Claudio Pérez, better known as ‘el Chiqui’, recalled his time in Boca during 2013-14 and admitted that they stopped taking him into account when he had recovered the level he had shown in Belgrano de Córdoba.

“Hopefully he can return to Argentine football, he misses him. After Boca and Belgrano, a football downturn came, but I want to row it. Just at my best in Boca, they told me that they would not take me into account. In Boca, if you drop one percent, your performance will get you out, that’s how it is, “said the 34-year-old defender, in dialogue with Club 947.

Without going any further, the Chiqui admitted that he would like to turn the Pirate around and recalled the day they sent the descent to River: “It is commonly said: ‘the descent of River’, as if Belgrano had not been on the other side. My time in Belgrano was the best moment in my career, I dream of going back and staying in Córdoba“

Finally, the defender, who is currently in Senac National Club of BoliviaHe recounted the problems that the quarantine brought him: “I will never return to Nacional again. I am inquiring about other Bolivian clubs. I don’t know where I’m going to go, hopefully it will be at some club in Argentina. At one point in the contract they said that if I was underperforming, they could unsubscribe me and I had to pay them an amount. I knew I was going to soccer that is not very professional, but I found things that are not ideal. “

“My ten-year-old daughter would write a contract better than the people at Nacional Senac. Finally I did not sign because they were handled in a very sloppy way. It gave me a lot of anger because the people who run the club are Argentines. The clauses of the contract were unusual, one of them said that if I was underperforming, they could fire me and I had to pay the club. We are trying to contact the leaders because they still owe us the salaries. In Bolivia there is no union of footballers. I will never return. Patricio Toranzo is another who is in Bolivia going through the same situation as me, “he closed.

