Born on PlayStation 2 and being a success in an era where pets in video games were still relevant, Ratchet & Clank managed to become a symbol of PlayStation and although the franchise did not cease to have a presence, it is with its next installment that it seeks to return to close-ups. Since its presentation at the PS5 reveal event, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has generated high expectations and, like all platforms, part of its attention will be focused on its level offer, which, according to Insomniac, will be very varied.

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart promotional campaign started a few days ago and it is clear that it will not stop until the game debuts on PS5. Part of it has focused on the revelation of details through different publications and today Insomniac Games revealed that with the offer of levels they will seek to satisfy the fans of the platform, both new and those who have known the franchise since its debut in the second console from Sony.

Visit never-before-seen planets and see alternate dimension versions of old favorites. # RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/X1ZlrDym8e – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 19, 2020

As you know, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will allow you to open dimensional portals that will take us to different worlds in real time and Insomniac Games will take advantage of this feature to show totally new levels and bring back some acquaintances from past installments but with new details and elements.

