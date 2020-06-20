Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although we have already been able to take a look at the new game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the details about this title are still unknown. One of the most important unknowns is how it will take advantage of all the functions of the PlayStation 5. Insomniac Games has just revealed more about the story and how the theme will help developers to use the power of the new Sony console.

Marcus Smith, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, appeared in a video to introduce the ways in which Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart will harness the full power of the PlayStation 5, as well as story and gameplay updates. In this new adventure, an arch enemy came to the city of Ratchet and Clank and damaged the spacetime factory, causing dimensional cracks to appear in the universe.

In case you missed it: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was made from 0.

Insomniac Games will do things that were not possible in previous generations

The SSD will be an essential part to create these worlds. As we could already see in the revelation trailer, a novelty in the story will be the exploration of different dimensions and precisely the PlayStation 5 will allow the player to be in one world at one moment and in another one moment later, thanks to the fact that the new console will be able to load these places at impressive speed.

Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 the number of objects in the world, the places to explore, the enemies and the effects will be more than ever. According to the developer, they want to create worlds that feel real and that the player can explore, something that, according to him, would not be possible in previous generations.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will feel and listen like never before

But that’s not all, the new Ratchet & Clank adventure will also take advantage of the new DualSense control. According to Smith, the new control is tailor-made for the Ratchet & Clank artillery, as the player will be able to feel the impact and behavior of these weapons through haptic feedback.

An example is The Enforcer weapon, which will basically be a double-barreled shotgun. The way to operate this shotgun is 2 strokes, but with the same trigger. To detonate the weapon it will be necessary to press the trigger at half the force and to fire both it will be necessary to fully activate it and you can feel the resistance between both levels.

Finally, spatial audio will be another point that will pay for the immersion and will serve to take the player to these worlds, since it will be the difference between « listening to a television set and going to the middle of a forest, » according to Smith.

Here are the first screenshots of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

What do you think of Smith’s statements? Are you interested in this new Ratchet & Clank project? Tell us in the comments.

Something that has fans of the franchise very excited is that in this new adventure of the Lombax you will be able to meet a mysterious specimen of the same species and it has already been confirmed that it will be playable.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart does not have a release date, but it is expected to come to PlayStation 5, as an exclusive. You can find more about him if you visit his file.

