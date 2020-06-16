Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Within the lineup of exclusive games from]PlayStation 5 that were recently revealed at the Sony event are the Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart projects. The first of them generated uncertainty after he thought that it would be an expansion, something that was later clarified. This could pose some doubts regarding the title of the Lombax and its robotic companion, and to clear doubts the developer spoke about it.

After clarifying that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a kind of franchise-independent game, fans wondered if it would be the same case with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Given this, Insomniac Games confirmed that it will be « a new R&C game [Ratchet & Clank] complete built from scratch for PS5. ” This means that it was created with the power of the new console in mind and that it is not an expansion or an improved version of a past game, nor an independent title in the style of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

What are the main novelties of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Another detail that caught the attention of fans was the lighting effect that can be seen in a clip that the developer shared on Twitter. According to Insomniac Games, this will be possible thanks to PlayStation 5’s RTX ray tracing technology and confirmed that everything that was shown in the reveal trailer was captured on the Sony console, as reported by Wccftech.

It’s a new full length R&C game built from the ground up for PS5 – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 14, 2020

Something that can be noticed in this title is that the theme of the various universes is used to open space-time portals as the mechanics of history, so we do not doubt that the SSD will favor the creation of these worlds without the need for loading times , so this title would be one of the first to make use of the benefits of the PlayStation 5.

Apart from technological innovations, the new Ratchet & Clank adventure will mark the debut of the female version of the Lombax, which belongs to another dimension.

Here are the first screenshots of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

What do you think of Insomniac Games response? Are you waiting for this adventure for the PlayStation 5? Tell us in the comments.

Unfortunately, Insomniac Games did not share the release date of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but it is expected to debut on PlayStation 5. If you want to know more about this newly announced title, we invite you to check this page.

