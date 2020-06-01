June 1, 2020 | 5:00 am

Taxpayers who are taxed under the Tax Incorporation Regime (RIF), such as delivery men, drivers, or restaurant owners, who earn income through digital platforms will face uncertainty as to whether they will maintain the benefits that the RIF has offered them so far.

In the Economic Package 2020, a new tax regime was approved in which the payment of taxes to individuals with business activities that dispose of goods or provide services through the internet, through technological platforms or apps, such as Rappi, Uber, Sin Apron, Mercado Libre and Didi, to name a few.

A large part of these individuals joined the RIF at the beginning of 2019 and the apps through which they obtained income withheld part of the ISR and VAT. The RIF seeks to increase the levels of formality and only taxpayers with income less than 2 million pesos per year can be taxed in this regime.

The first 10 years have discounts on the payment of taxes and in the eleventh year they are taxed in the general regime.

However, the new law does not contemplate that these taxpayers continue in the RIF, which would imply losing the benefits it grants them, and therefore they can see an increase in the administrative and tax burden.

Suddenly we have a rule that excludes this type of income from the RIF, that is, taxpayers who have income through a platform will not be able to pay taxes in the RIF

said in an interview Rafael Gómez Garfias, manager of the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Systemic Analysis and Regulatory Studies of the Taxpayer Defense Agency (Prodecon)

He commented that digital applications are a means that taxpayers use to offer their products or services to more people, and does not imply a change in administrative capacity, since all they require is an internet connection.

While the new regime does not contemplate that these taxpayers continue in the RIF, there are general rules in which there are the alternatives so that those who are currently taxed in this regime can have either of the two options, however, they are general rules that are only valid for one year, so it does not guarantee anything to taxpayers.

Article 111 of the ISR Law indicates that individuals who provide services or transfer goods over the Internet, through technological platforms, computer applications, will not be able to pay the tax through the RIF, and will only pay for the income they receive from the use of said means

For the law, everyone who is in the RIF and earns income on a platform will have to pay tax in the general regime, when before they had a progressive scheme so that at a time when their business was strengthened they could pay tax in the general regime.

Rafael Garfias commented.

Additionally, taxpayers must choose between two ways to pay their taxes, that is, definitive or provisional payments, and by law, they will have to do so for five years, so they must analyze their case well.

For example, in the case of a taxpayer who starts his business and has to invest in equipment, services or facilities, if he chooses the final payment regime, by which the platform will withhold the tax, he will not have the obligation to file a return annually, but you will not be able to deduct even one of your expenses. In addition, the income limit is 300,000 pesos.

With the final payments, the taxpayer will only have the obligation to keep the vouchers that the platform gives him. If you have income other than the platform, you must issue your receipt and you will have 30 days to submit a notice to the SAT once you have obtained the income.

“We believe that if a taxpayer was given the possibility and clear rules were established that he could be taxed for 10 years in a regime, those 10 years must be respected. They must be allowed to continue those 10 years that were established so that their business becomes stronger and so that in due course it complies with more complex obligations and has more adequate control over its tax compliance and that the business continues to grow, ”said Garfias.

Taxpayers who are in this situation can go to Prodecon for advice and, where appropriate, file legal remedies. This can be done via email, chat or by phone, since the Attorney General’s offices are closed due to the health contingency.