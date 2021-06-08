Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Rails from Aguascalientes Y Owls of the Two Laredos face in the same today Tuesday June 8, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Aguascalientes Railways (6-7)

The starting pitcher for the Rails from Aguascalientes it will be Erick Leal

Owls of the Two Laredos (5-10)

The starting pitcher for the Owls of the Two Laredos will be greg mahle

LMB 2021 Live: Rieleros de Aguascalientes Vs. Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos

The play today in the LMB 2021 Come in Rails from Aguascalientes Y Owls of the Two Laredos You can enjoy it from 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) in Mexico.

Transmission live via Facebook Watch RYTA