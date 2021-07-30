Ridley Scott’s movie trailer ‘The House of Gucci’, with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for ‘The Gucci house‘, a film directed by Ridley Scott and based on’ The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed ‘, a non-fiction book written by Sara Gay Forden and published in 2001.

Roberto Bentivegna adapts this crime drama around the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire who was found assassinated on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), known as “the black widow of Italy”.

Adam Driver plays the aforementioned Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga plays Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was involved in his murder. Reggiani was tried and convicted for orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband on the steps of her office in Italy in 1995. She earned the nickname “the black widow” during her trial and served 18 years in prison before being released in 2016.

Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, Youssef Kerkour and Mdlina Ghenea complete the cast of this film that will hit theaters next November 26. Next, the trailer and also the first posters of the film.

