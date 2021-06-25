Ridiculous and sanction for Bottas

06/25/2021

Valtteri Bottas continues aimlessly and showing its worst face. Fifth in the World Cup with 60 points less than Lewis hamilton in the seven races contested and with three third places as the best results this year. Attacked by nerves and by his poor results in a season in which the deficiencies of the Mercedes against Red Bull have come to light and in which his future is at stake in the team of the ‘silver arrows’, the Finn has starred this Friday a start to forget at the Styrian GP.

Bottas Free 2 session ended far from the best (12th to almost 9 tenths of the time of Verstappen already 5 of Hamilton), but has also been in evidence by making a ‘rookie’ mistake, losing control of his car in the pit-lane. Spinning in that situation and in dry conditions is surreal. And there has still been luck since the inertia of the car has avoided the group of mechanics of McLaren, bordering on tragedy.

This dangerous incident has received a sanction. The FIA ​​Race Director Michael Masi he has penalized the Finn with three positions on the starting grid of the Styrian Grand Prix. Valtteri He explained later that Mercedes wanted to improve its start after the pit-stops with a second gear start and it did not go well. Of course not.

This season Bottas has only been clearly ahead of Hamilton once in the race: Monaco. Worse it was in Imola – where he fought with Russell’s Williams until they had the accident – and Azerbaijan. The result is that Lewis has 119 points and Valtteri only accumulate 59.

On Thursday, upon his arrival at Spielberg, Hamilton defended him and said that he was “a fantastic teammate, the best I’ve had in Formula 1, so I don’t see a need to change him.” But Mercedes’ patience is running out and rumors that point to an exchange with George Russell in Williams they intensify.