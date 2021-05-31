Ride pro center inauguration bogota

With a test track of more than 1,700 m2 for different types of motorcycle activities and a plan to open commercial premises and even a diagnostic center next year, the company Ride Pro, which focuses on strengthening the culture of motorcycling in Colombia, inaugurated its Ride Pro Center in Bogotá with a view to becoming a focal point for motorcycle lovers.

While Ride Pro has several years of experience training motorcyclists to strengthen their driving skills in city, highway and track, with the Ride Pro Center they now have a new conditioned space to carry out their activities.

Ride Pro Center

The first phase of the Ride Pro Center, which is already in operation, includes the track of more than 1,700 m2 that was designed using European standards to carry out training of all kinds. For example, they will continue with their training program for companies with motorcycle employees, introductory courses for those who are taking their first steps in the world of two wheels, driving tests, product launches for brands, among others.

In addition to the driving training there will be space for courses in basic mechanics and an approach to the importance of protective elements for motorcyclists, all always in the hands of expert instructors. Later Ride Pro will open here a space with 12 commercial premises with warehouses where it is expected to have motorcycle sales, areas of procedures and different types of services. Finally, during the first half of next year a motorcycle diagnostic center will be inaugurated.

Ride Pro Center is located in the Jumbo parking lot on Carrera 32 and Calle 17 and it has all the necessary biosecurity scheme to guarantee the health and care of all its visitors and workers.

Ride Pro Center