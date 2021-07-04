Riddick Bowe targets show craze with Holyfield and Shaquille O’Neal as potential rivals

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The former professional fighter Riddick boweThe 53-year-old has announced that he will put the gloves back on for an exhibition, following in the footsteps of many of his peers in the ring. No rival is known yet, but it could be his old acquaintance Evander Holyfield or even Shaquille O’Neal.

It appears that financial necessity lies behind these plans, as Bowe filed for bankruptcy in the past; To this, it is added that he has been diagnosed not to be in possession of his complete mental faculties, something that he already showed when he stabbed his wife and kidnapped their children with the purpose of saving his marriage, which led to his confinement in prison during Several months.

Bowe was one of the best heavyweights of the end of the century, in one of the golden ages of the category with names like Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield (pictured on the left with Bowe), but he had a short career, between 1989 and 1996 (after being Olympic silver in Seoul). He made a return to the ring almost ten years later, with three fights of little reputation. He retired with an excellent 43-1 record, 33 KOs and, speaking of his excellent trilogy against Holyfield, showing a better level in those years than Alabama’s.

He also has the privilege of having worn the heavyweight world champion belt in each of the four major organizations, something only equaled in history by Tyson Fury managing to unify three of them at the same time.

The Brooklyn one had, however, several problems during his career, apart from those cited after it. He was not a disciplined fighter in work and training, and it is considered that he wasted the talent necessary to be recognized as the best boxer of his time, above those named Tyson and Holyfield.

He had a tendency to gain excessive weight, and his last two bouts in 1996 were particularly painful before he quit boxing for several years, both against Pole Andrew Golota. In both, Golota was disqualified for repeated blows below the waist, and the tangana that was organized in the ring after the first of the two contests is particularly remembered. Similarly, he was criticized for abandoning his WBC world crown rather than facing Lennox Lewis, a very hot topic today, 25 years after that. His first retirement, in 1996, was to join the Marines, a body in which he lasted three days due to the excessive physical work demanded by his superiors.

After his last fight as a professional in 2008, in the aforementioned return to the ring with three fights after his original retirement, Bowe has flirted with MMA, wrestling and various contact disciplines, but has never materialized any of the announced plans beyond some rare kickboxing appearances. We will see on this occasion if it comes to fulfill what was announced. Our hope is that he does not, with the same vehemence that someone among the boxing organizations should help one of the legends of boxing in financial distress and medical distress.