Riddick 4: Vin Diesel revealed where the fourth part is going to be filmed

Today Vin Diesel is synonymous with Fast and Furious. That said, it is not the only franchise that would not exist in the same way without it. The other that would not be the same without this actor is The Chronicles of Riddick. It is a science fiction trilogy whose main element is Diesel in the role of Riddick. Its other distinctive element is that all three films have been written and directed by David Twohy.

That will not change in the fourth part that is planned. And it has been in the pipeline for a long time. Recall that the first, Creatures of the Night – 47%, came out in 2000 and the third, Riddick, The Master of Darkness – 58%, came out in 2013. In 2019 we learned that the script had already been completed, but in May 2020 Diesel said the script would be ready in a week. At the time, this was interpreted as referring to a new version of the one that already existed. In a new interview for GamesRadar (via Comic Book), he reiterated that the script is ready and that all that remains is for his schedule and that of the director to line up in order to start filming for Riddick: FuryaThis is the name of this fourth part. He also revealed where this fourth part is going to be filmed:

David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It’s just a matter of syncing up when we get a chance to film that. But I think the filming is going to take place in Australia. And it’s going to be the fourth chapter in that series, which is going to be amazing.

It is not known if it will literally be the fourth part in the chronological sense of the story. It had been said before that it would be a prequel that would focus on the origin of this character. On the other hand, there is already a prequel to Pitch Black, but in the form of a video game. Is named The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and, as the title implies, it focuses on the protagonist’s escape from the homonymous prison. That game also came up in the interview and, in fact, he mentioned that today they would add an extra chapter to that story:

We did have a lot of success with The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay. Now it feels like that happened an eternity ago. But I imagine we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter to it, but the script for the film is definitely already written. So it’s safe to say that we are moving towards the possibility of filming a fourth chapter of Riddick.

On the other hand, in a recent interview he revealed that he had to pressure Dwayne Johnson to perform better:

He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My focus at the time was very demanding to help bring that performance where it needed to be. As a producer he would say: okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force audience members in this movie world to regard his character as someone they don’t know – Hobbs hits you. like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes at that point, I could push a lot. Not Fellinesco, but he would do whatever he had to do to get performances in whatever he was producing.

Besides, he said something that no one would expect; revealed that he is dying to make a musical:

I’m dying to do a musical so yeah, I would! All my life I have died to make a musical! I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but in the end we didn’t. My family is artistic, and I am blessed to have that and [por] being in a family that supports all these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support people who want to think outside the box and dream of the impossible because there is great beauty in that.

