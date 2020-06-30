Ricochet will be the next star of a special WWE 365 for his Network channel. It is curious that there is talk of how the wrestler’s life has changed this year, we imagine that they will not get to the Main Event programs where he is lost right now.

Ricochet next protagonist of WWE 365 on WWE Network

Ricochet will be the protagonist of the next WWE 365 program.

An incredible year for @KingRicochet takes center stage THIS SUNDAY on an all-new # WWE365! pic.twitter.com/iKAUMG11ct – WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 29, 2020

An incredible year for Ricochet will be what we can see this coming Sunday in the new WWE 365 program. The show will premiere next Sunday, July 5 starting at 10AM EST in the United States, 6PM in Spain.

WWE 365 is a program dedicated to a fighter only and where a review of what has been the last year of his career within the company is made. In previous episodes we have been able to see specials dedicated to Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

Ricochet made his debut on the WWE main roster in February 2019 Although he did not make the final jump to the WWE RAW roster until April of that same year. Since then the fighter has managed to get the title of the United States on one occasion and he did challenge Brock Lesnar in a title match in Saudi Arabia, although this was a complete squash and Lesnar won easily.

We have been able to see Ricochet fight lately as a team with Cedric Alexander although mainly the wrestler is appearing in the Main Event shows.

