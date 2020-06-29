Ricochet has experienced a lot in the past year in WWE. From losing in a few seconds in his fight against Brock Lesnar, to the frustration of losing with another fighter who is considered technically inferior to him. Now fans can see it all.

WWE 365: Ricochet Special

An incredible year for @KingRicochet takes center stage THIS SUNDAY on an all-new # WWE365! pic.twitter.com/iKAUMG11ct – WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 29, 2020

WWE revealed that Ricochet 365 will debut on Sunday on the WWE Network. Series 365 follows a superstar for an entire year and guides fans through the journey.

An incredible year for @KingRicochet he will get all the attention THIS SUNDAY in a new episode of # WWE365!

The One And Only was a boy by Paul Heyman, but Vince McMahon lost interest. He is now in the Main Event and continues to perform at the top of his game. It will be interesting to see how WWE tells the story in this documentary.

As of yet there is no promotional video for this special, but WWE Network released news of its premiere on Monday afternoon.

The One And Only is in a crisis with his career in the WWE, as it has been reported that Vince has given up on him, and what is more now with the firing of Paul Heyman, his main support has been lost , being relegated in the Main Event programs with Cedric Alexander.

Now we will see closely on Sunday how all this has lived.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.