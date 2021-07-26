Rico, delighted to sign for Real

The dome of the Real focuses its efforts on closing today the signing of Diego

rich. The left-back chosen to strengthen the defense dawned this morning in Donostia. He has landed in the last hours to sign the new contract that will make him the second signing to join the squad of Imanol. The agreement is practically total and will make the footballer fulfill his great wish: to play in the First Division again. He is delighted to return to the League.

The change is significant and positive for Diego

rich. From the English Championship, equivalent to the category where Sanse will perform this year, the Burgos is very close to jumping to a Real leading state at the state level. A setting that pleases you, decisive for there to be harmony between the parties.

When the operation is closed, the Real will have managed to win twice. On the one hand, signing rich it will mean snatching a goal pursued by half the league. With a stroke of the pen, the club will take the race for a rich highly valued in Spanish football. On the other hand, closing the transfer for an amount that will be around one million euros is comparable to another valuable goal for Real, since it is completely within the budget. Sources consulted by MD assure that the search for the left back is based on the sports need to reinforce the position, but always with the present idea that the economic situation advises against an extraordinary outlay.

An English platonic love

If the Real has accelerated the procedures to sign rich it is because its price translates into a great market occasion. Not surprisingly, three years ago Leganés received between 15 and 18 million for the sale of the side to Bournemouth. If he now arrives at the Real for a much lower amount, it is not due to a decrease in his performance, but due to the general low-cost framework in which the footballers market is located today.

Diego

rich He triumphed at Leganés between 2016 and 2018 and the Bournemouth emissaries who came to see him were dazzled by his football. Like a platonic love, they gave everything it took to sign him. This is common behavior in clubs in England; they waste and in the future do not mind selling the same ‘product’ for a lower value. Will happen with rich.

Three years ago the Real contacted for the first time with Diego

rich. In Anoeta he would meet again with a rearguard companion in Leganés, Joseba

Zaldua. There is the conviction that Rico, a 28-year-old young man with a linear profile, without fanfare, will fit into the Real’s house.