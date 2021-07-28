Ricky Simon vs. Timur Valiev announced for UFC 266

An interesting bantamweight fight has been announced for the UFC 266 undercard. Ricky simon will face Timur Valiev.

The fight was announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

Simon, he will seek to extend his winning streak. The American is on a three-win streak. Ricky comes from beating Brian Kelleher by decision in UFC 258. A victory against Timur, It would be an important plus to extend its great phase.

Valiev, He wants to continue adding victories in his passage through the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Raoni barcelos by majority decision in UFC Vegas 30. Timur became known on the Russian circuit and his passage through WSOF and PFL, and also for his strong fists, with 5 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC 266 will be held on September 25 at the T-Mobile Arena of The Vegas, Nevada.

