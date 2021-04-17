Ricky Rubio: “We have to raise our voices so there is justice”

The Spanish player of the Minnesota Timberwolves Ricky Rubio declared this Friday to EFE that “we have to raise our voices” against police injustices in the United States and recognized that the social situation in MinneapolisAfter the deaths in 2020 of George Floyd and now Daunte Wright, it is affecting his team.

Rubio, who completed a great night and was one of the key players in the Wolves’ 119-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, acknowledged after the game that his team “is being very irregular “this season. Rubio had 17 points, making him the second-highest scorer on his team, while the Timberwolves’ other Spaniard, Juancho Hernagómez, also had an excellent night, scoring 14 points.

Asked about the team’s situation and how the trial of Floyd, a person of color who died in May 2020, is living after Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his neck with his knee for more than nine minutes, and the death of Wright, another black who died last Sunday by police shootings, Rubio acknowledged that it is being difficult.

“If it is true that many things happen and the first is related a little to the second,” said Rubio. “In the end there is a lot of tension in society, there is a lot of fatigue, and I think there is a lack of leadership, response and, in the end, justice,” he continued. “It is a very tense time but we need a little leadership and solutions“He added. The El Masnou point guard, who is going through a difficult season on a personal level, pointed out that the NBA is providing them with information to better understand the situation and for each player to form their opinion.

“It is happening many times that the Police abuse force and power to demonstrate something and especially with the black population. And that’s something we should all be more aware of.. That although it is not up to some of us, I think we have to raise our voices, through all kinds of platforms that we can, so that there is justice, “explained Rubio.

“In the end, only that is asked. And I think we are in a very delicate moment in which things have to be done very well. And that there are events like Daunte Wright’s, I don’t think it helps. With the team and the NBA in general, we are looking for solutions to do our bit to make this happen, “Rubio concluded.