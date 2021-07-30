Ricky Rubio, to Cavaliers: a new chapter of collective agony

Surely, if a Hollywood script that tried to be very aggressive with the mental health and the course of a person’s life were made around the figure of Ricky Rubio, It wouldn’t be as cruel as the real thing. It is truly complex to imagine a situation that could further wear down the stability and performance of a player who does not stop growing individually and decreasing collectively as a result of the decisions of the various ‘front-offices’ of the league.

Before Utah Jazz became a truly serious contender for the ring, Ricky Rubio was traded. The same thing happened with Phoenix suns, his next destination, which this year has already stepped on his first NBA Finals of the decade. Now, many doubts arise when believing that Minnesota Timberwolves it is going to be the new surprise of the league, which would already be the final straw, but it is more or less clear that Cleveland Cavaliers Nor will it be a team that aspires to something serious in this 2020/21 academic year.

Why is your arrival in Cleveland such bad news?

In fact, the terrible news of the transfer of Ricky Rubio to Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Taurean Prince has a double reading that, in both cases, is very negative for the personal interests of the Spanish base:

– The level of the team that Ricky reaches, which is one of the worst of last season and does not aspire to a revolution in his squad that ends with several stars defending the colors of the Ohio franchise.

– And that, precisely, where the Cavs have interesting players and a lot of projection is in the frontcourt, in those 1-2 positions with star projects in the league such as Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

The hope? That the transfer of Ricky Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers is just as fruitful as his passage through Oklahoma City Thunder, a blink of an eye that puts him back in a transfer to a contender and finally gets that prize for the career of one of the best players in the history of Spanish basketball.