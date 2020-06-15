Golden State Warriors He will try to improve his roster as much as he can in the next transfer window to fight again for the championship in the 2020/21 season.

The current NBA runner-up, who this season has ended with the worst record in the league (which will allow him to be the favorite in the next lottery of the draft so that he has to choose in the first position), has 17.2 million trade exception dollars they received from the Memphis Grizzlies for Andre Iguodala last summer as a great asset to sign a great player.

Thus, the companions of NBC Sports have given a list of players that sound so that the Warriors can spend the money of an exception that they can use until before next October 25.

These are the 10 names:

1. Ricky Rubio

2. Domantas Sabonis

3. Jonathan Isaac

4. JJ Redick

5. Marcus Smart

6. Josh Richardson

7. Andre Iguodala

8. Robert Covington

9. Rudy Gay

10. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Keep in mind that the Warriors can’t include any other player in the deal and still can’t get more than the $ 17.2 million the exception requires, but there are some bigger names the Warriors could use if they wanted to add a pick or a collect exchange.

Thus, it is clear that Kerr’s have money to spend, although not on who they want. Therefore, taking into account the economic, the most feasible names in the previous list are Gay, Oubre and Rubio. It would be wonderful to see Ricky Rubio playing alongside Stephen Curry. We will inform …