Ricky Rubio promotes a project to help cancer treatment in children

05/18/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

EFE

The ‘I am Ready’ project promoted by the Ricky Rubio Foundation, Nixi for Children and the Vall d’Hebron Radiation Oncology Service have virtual reality so that children know the environment where they will receive the treatments and are more relaxed during the sessions.

A virtual reality video in whose script they have participated Ricky Rubio, professionals from the Radiation Oncology Service and patients and families explaining their experiences will be the center of the project.

Each year, more than 80 children are treated in the Radiation Oncology Service. The child attends daily for 4 to 6 weeks for radiotherapy treatment. In this sense, preparation before a treatment is key to avoid anxiety or fear of the little ones.

That will be the objective of ‘I Am Ready’ and it will be implemented for the first time at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona. It is about avoiding anxiety states and similar disorders that pediatric patients suffer from radiation therapy treatments.

It is a preparatory virtual reality experience, which combines real 360º images with a 3D animation character (Nixi), which are already being applied with clinically proven efficacy in the preoperations of multiple hospitals in Spain.

The children receive, before their treatment, a kit where they will find the video, a virtual reality viewer and the booklet, designed to help the little ones express their feelings through play and creativity.

Ricky Rubio stresses that, “preparation is as important as treatment and recovery, and that is why this new project can be a success.”

“I think it is a project that is made with the heart, using technology to help not be afraid in a complicated situation,” adds the Spanish international.

‘I’m Ready’ offers three different virtual reality experiences: ‘My first radiotherapy treatment’, ‘A training with Ricky’ and ‘Preparation for an operation’-

Own Ricky Rubio He has contributed his part, since the Minnesota Timberwolves player has designed the video in which the children can accompany him in one of his training sessions.

The goal is for children to feel that they are preparing for their radiation therapy treatment in a similar way to Ricky prepares in the run-up to an important NBA game.