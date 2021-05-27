Ricky Rubio: “I want to see what role I will have to look at other options”

The Minnesota Timberwolves player Ricky Rubio has assured that he wants to know what role he will have in his current team next season, after ending an irregular year with good feelings, before deciding whether to look for “other options” or decide to continue being part of the ‘ pack of wolves. “At the moment, I have one more year of contract, we will see what my role will be in the team because we finished with very good feelings. I have one year left on my contract, I also want to see what role I will really have to decide, or to ask if there are other options or if I stay, “he told the media.

Ricky Rubio, in the presentation of the Community Team project in El Masnou, his locality, assured that “it’s always a bittersweet taste” end the season early, without being in the playoffs for the NBA title. “At the start (back home for the holidays), which was very good, we were very happy with how we finished the season and we said we wanted to continue. The season is not over, when it does it will be clear what will happen “, he reiterated.

And it is that not everything was black, although there were bad moments. “It’s been a roller coaster season, undoubtedly. I had to quarantine for being in contact with a positive, Juancho. In the middle of the season, being indoors for days is very difficult. We had the bad luck that Towns and D’Angelo Russell were injured for a long time and the victories did not come, “he lamented.” In the end, the season was fixed a little. Injuries have marked a very important part of our season. It also didn’t help to change the coach mid-season., but the defeats were piling up. The season has not been good, we have lost almost 50 games, but we finished with good feelings and it is something positive “, he qualified.

For now, before focusing on the new NBA campaign, he is on vacation and focused on his The Ricky Rubio Foundation, with which he has finally been able to deploy the Community Team project in his locality, after previously doing it successfully in Barcelona or Girona. “With this project you think about helping. I have many projects, some already underway, but where you see the greatest impact is in your home, although there are needs everywhere. I have been fortunate to be able to be successful in my career, but I would be nothing without the town where I was born and raised and the people who have helped me. This Community Team is an important project for, from the sport, to teach values ​​through the game, “he said.

The El Masnou Community Team, created in collaboration with the Ajuntament del Masnoy and Agbar, aims to help girls and boys to form in civic values ​​through basketball, with extracurricular activities and sports training for those in a situation of “vulnerability”. Based at the Center Obert Maricel in the town of Maresme, the pedagogical manager and trainer will be Vidal Sabater, who will organize the trainings as well as visits of interest or talks with personalities. In addition, the members of the project will be able to visit, when possible, an Endesa League match.