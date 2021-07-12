Ricky Rubio, from the initial doubts to leading the national team

07/12/2021 at 06:30 CEST

On June 16 all the alarms went off when Ricky Rubio, MVP of the past World Cup that Spain conquered in 2019, publicly quarantined his participation with the Spanish team in the imminent Tokyo Olympics.

“There are many doubts. Sergio (Scariolo) of course I have a lot of respect for. Let’s talk and, when the final decision on what I will do has to be announced, it will be made in a timely manner & rdquor ;, stressed the point guard of the Timberwolves, whose future in the NBA could be pending a possible transfer.

However, Rubio was quick to motivate himself Surely after talking with some of his teammates in ‘La Familia’ who reiterated his capital importance both on the track and in the locker room.

So much so that personally phoned the coach to ask him if “he was still on time & rdquor; to get on the list for the Olympics. “But what are you telling me?”, A surprised Scariolo replied.

And is that for the Italian Ricky is as fundamental in his schemes as the best Pau Gasol for his ability to lead the team alongside Sergio Rodríguez and for his sensational defensive level.

Ricky kept a great player like Ntilikina at bay

The lighthouse’

From the beginning of the training sessions, Ricky Rubio has gone to more in each game. After a gray performance in the ‘premiere’ at half throttle against Iran (88-61) in which he only scored three free throws, the Catalan contributed 10 points and seven assists two days later also against the Asians (96-53).

Despite scoring only 2/9 in shots in play (2/6 in triples), the ex-azulgrana already became a beacon last Thursday in the 86-77 victory against France in Malaga with 16 points (10/10 in free throws) on the day of the unfortunate injury of a Juancho Hernangómez who will miss the Games.

Ricky Rubio was a nightmare for the ‘bleus’

Y Saturday at the AccorHotels in Bercy was a real exhibition with 23 points, of which 19 came after the break and 13 in the last five minutes when the scoreboard indicated an adverse 66-62 (at the end, 79-87). I said, Ricky Rubio is the Spanish helm.

In the base position there are hardly any doubts about the final list for the Games, since both Rubio and ‘Chacho’ seem to have the position more than assured, quite possibly with the Real Madrid player Sergio Llull as a complement for his ability to act as ‘one’ and as ‘two’.