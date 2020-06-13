Ricky Rubio considers the format with which the NBA will return next July 31 « very successful », an experience that he believes will be « worth living », and defended this Tuesday that his team, the Phoenix Suns, now have more options that if the competition resumed regularly.

This is how the player from El Masnoul expressed himself in a telematic service to journalists after presenting a project in which his foundation, the Novartis pharmaceutical company and the Catalan Institute of Oncology are involved, which seeks to improve the care and quality of life of women. people with cancer.

06/09/2020 at 13:46

CEST

Ricky, who is in his hometown until this Sunday, when he plans to travel to the United States, maintains that the

Organizers of the NBA « have found a very successful model within the abnormality » of the current situation generated by the crisis in the

COVID-19.

An opinion that is in line with that of the representatives of the National Association of Basketball Players, who have approved the new 22-team format with which the NBA will return to competition at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando (Florida).

« We will see how it evolves, but it will be an experience worth living. Locked in a single player and organization enclosure, » he said.

The base defended that the one that will be applied is « a fair system for all », in which all the participants will have « possibilities » of

beat while « will not detract from games already played. »

« Within the abnormality, we like it, » insisted Rubio, who admitted, however, that it is impossible to please all the players and

fans and that there will be someone who thinks differently from him.

He also warned that the Suns will have more possibilities than if this abnormal situation had not been experienced: « If you start winning all three or

first four, you can have options, « he said.

Another question that will have to be solved, as he pointed out, is in what physical and mental state will the players arrive, given that « spending two months

locked up at home is not easy and mentally it can take its toll. «

Rubio has also been asked about the final phase of the Endesa League, which will be held in Valencia from June 17 to 30 and will have three

daily matches in their group stage.

« With this format, more surprises can jump », he assured, because the design is « one more format for the Copa del Rey than for the play-off », although

« Barça and Madrid are the ones with the best team on paper. »