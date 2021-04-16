Ricky Rubio: “Before, players had to be like robots …”

Ricky Rubio He is one of those players who does not hide his feelings, less and less, since he considers it important for the fan to get into the athlete’s skin. For this reason, he has gone to Antonio Gil’s YouTube channel to make a monograph on mental health, on his current situation, on the ups and downs he has had to overcome and on what it means to be a leading player in the NBA.

The full talk and some of the featured snippets below:

“Before it was a taboo subject to talk about the mind, the players had to be like robots and always be at our best. And there are times when you are well and there are others when you are not comfortable”

“Opening up on personal issues has helped people see themselves reflected. It can be seen that there are successful people who go through bad times”

“The 2015/16 season, when my mother fell ill with cancer, and the 2016/17, when she died, have been the worst for me on a mental level. My mother called and told her that I wanted to go to Spain. I was able to say goodbye to her well In that sense you think: ‘I am playing basketball and the most important person in my life is suffering at home, I am many kilometers away and I cannot give him a hug.’ But in the end you have to weigh the things that you value and bad days have to work harder so that good days taste better “

“Before they hurt me to be criticized. Now, to be criticized … I go to bed knowing that I have given my best.”

“I have a solid foundation, I’ve been in the NBA for 16 years and I’m still in the NBA. I wouldn’t say that Ricky Rubio doesn’t have a shot, I’d say he’s working on maximum confidence. It has cost me a lot and there are good and bad moments in that sense. I feel that I have to believe it more. There are aspects of my game that help me not always look for the shot and that my first option is to play for the team, affecting that I take shooting situations a little later than what it should be and that affects the final result “

“I started with meditation five years ago. What a coincidence that the more regular I am is when I feel better. This has worked for me, it may be that going for a run or reading books works for other people”