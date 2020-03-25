WWE News

Ricky Morton diagnosed with facial paralysis

Wrestling legend Ricky Morton has been diagnosed with peripheral facial paralysis. At 63 he suffered from this paralysis and thought it was going to be indicative of something more serious, although he finally stayed there. It should be noted that despite his 63 years, he is not a retired star, but still an active fighter.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express continue to compete in the NWA where they won the tag team championships with their partner Robert Gibson, being the oldest fighters to do so. He has also competed at the beginning of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Eric Bischoff spoke about Sting’s move to WWF

Eric Bischoff spoke about Sting’s march to WWE during the Monday Night Wars that pitted WWF and WCW against each other. Eric explained that Sting’s departure to the competition would have been devastating. Additionally, he highlighted Sting’s loyalty to the company and appreciated that he never used Vince McMahon’s interest in him to ask for more money.

Reasons for Carmella’s absence on SmackDown

Many fans complained that WWE did not put Carmella in the fight for the women’s championship at Wrestlemania. The fighter did not want to go to the Performance Center to protect herself from the Coronavirus and WWE did not have her in her plans. Corey Graves, his current partner, also did not want to leave the house.

