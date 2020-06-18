Ricky Martin will remarry with a four-day celebration | Reform

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin plan a celebration of his union with the painter Jwan Yosef, although he has not yet revealed the exact date, but it is most likely that in a few more months due to the health contingency.

Ricky Martin has been very reserved regarding his personal lifeSo the exact date of her wedding to Jwan is not known so far, although there are some rumors that it was during 2017.

That wedding was everything improvised, no production and without planning the details, since the two wanted to make the most of that moment and even married almost when they met.

And now, after almost three years being husband and husbandthey want one second wedding That it be better planned, organized and as if that were not enough, that it last for several days and now with the most important thing in his life, with the presence of his four children, Valentino, Matteo, Renn and Lucia.

It was in a talk with the program Selling that the Puerto Rican singer gave some details how you would like to relive that important moment.

I want to have a big party, I’m going to remarry big. I want the wedding to last four days. The twins were there, but I think Renn and Lucia have to be part of this celebration, ”he said.

Ricky Martin considers that for some years now it is time to endorse your love in a big celebration.

When I met my husband, I saw him and said, « I’m going to get married. » In the ‘Hello, very pleased’, I said: ‘This is the man of my life.’ That I like? He is brilliant, he is creative like me. Two fools have got together! Months passed and we said: ‘What do we have to expect? This is crystal clear. «

That is why they both wanted to marry urgency, it should be noted that at that time it coincided that the families of the two were visiting Los Angeles, so they took advantage of the moment and They got married.

As it happens, in those days my parents were here in Los Angeles, their parents too, and I said: ‘No more waiting, call the judge!’ It was well improvised. Half an hour before the wedding we didn’t know how we were going to dress, far from it. «

Without a doubt this was something really positive for the singer, since he expressed that his life as a couple has given him the stability that he sought for many years in the field emotional and personal.

The marriage I have is just what I expected. I didn’t know when it was going to arrive, but it did. It came when I least expected it. And I think it is part of a balance that I need, because many people tell me that I do not stop, thinking about home stability gives me a lot of calm and I think that is just what I need today « .

In addition to getting married, Ricky pointed out that as soon as the isolation is over and they give the green light for events, the first thing he will do is a tour in which he will take his whole family.