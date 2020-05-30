Puerto Rico.- What you want Ricky Martin is singing, wherever, so, he says, he would be encouraged without hesitation to make a self-concert or turn his postponed Movement tour into a self-tour. You need it to completely overcome the anxiety and depression that confinement caused by the coronavirus caused you.

Super cool that each car has its space. Destroy your car by dancing on the hood. I dont know. Do whatever. I sing in any cookie.

“I don’t care, I’m going to sing anywhere. They open the doors for me a little bit and I do the Booking of the tour throughout the year, ”said the Puerto Rican in a videoconference.

I, who have been on stage since I was 11 … imagine my life without the experience of live. Of course I get a little out of control, “he accepts in a video call.

For Ricky, like many artists, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his 2020 plans.

I was starting the Mexican phase of the concerts of Movement when the live shows were canceled.

And had announced a tour of United States that would reunite him with the Spanish Enrique Iglesias.

The first weeks of quarantine, he says, he thought he felt crazy, but he took refuge in his usual medicine: music.

It may interest you: Ricky Martin publishes first photo with his daughter Lucia in his arms

As a result, it debuts the EP Pause, of which topics such as “Sharks” and “Sing it”, but that presents new duets with international figures.

He brought flamenco to his field in “Love me”, which he interprets with Diego “El Cigala”. Joined its flavor to that of your countryman Pedro Capó in “Fall from One”. Composed “Memory” next to the Mexican Carla Morrison. And made an amalgam with Sting for “Simple”.

I presented a song that I already had to Sting. He said, “I like it, but I would add this and this.” I worked it and he loved it. He said he wanted me to do the harmony because he liked what was happening. We made the song seven or eight months ago, before going through this crisis. ”

Ricky spends home confinement with her husband Jwan Yosef, their children (Matteo, Valentino, Lucy and Renn) and his mother, Nereid. It has been hard and with episodes of weakness that it is not worth sharing.

What has quarantining given me other than anxiety? It is going through a type of duel. At times you are in denial and then you go through anxiety until you reach acceptance and start moving the chips, “he said.

On this note: