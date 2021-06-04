Ricky Martin wants more children: “If we want more, the embryos are frozen”

On the occasion of LGBTQ + pride month, ‘People’ magazine published an article in which Ricky Martin, in addition to revealing that he feels freer and without secrets, He also confessed that he is ready to have more children.

The singer has formed a great family with her husband Jwan Yosef and their four children: the twins Valentino and Mateo and the babies Renn and Lucia, however, he wants more members to make it up, which is why he decided to freeze several embryos.

“We do want more. The embryos are frozen “, revealed to the medium.

What he did make clear is that he is not currently looking to have them, since according to Ricky revealed, it is difficult to raise two teenagers and two babies at the same time, but they do not rule out the possibility for the future.

“We are not pregnant. Right now we are dealing with twins and a couple of babies because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart, ”he explained.

It should be noted that on several occasions The famous singer has shared his desire to have up to 10 children, given that in his native Puerto Rico, they met as a family that then numbered more than 30 members, according to what he talked about.

It was in 2008 that Martin became a father to his twins, who are now twelve, with the help of a surrogate mother. Ten years later, he and Jwan now live a harmonious life with four children with whom they always look very happy.

