Ricky Martin – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Ricky Martin assured that at present he feels freer and without secrets to keep from others, but he is still marked by the interview that the American journalist Barbara Walters gave him in 2000, when she asked him about his sexuality.

The singer confessed in an interview published by People magazine on Wednesday in the framework of LGBTQ + Pride Month, in which he said he felt more comfortable in his own body but still marked by that question from Walters from which he came out with an evasive I don’t feel like (answering) ”.

The interview in People is accompanied by the cover that the singer occupies in the English edition of the publication, in which he talks about how he feels in 2021 and how he has evolved through all these years inside, since before confessing to the world his homosexuality until today being married to another man and having four children.

He indicated that hiding what one feels in the sexual sphere is a dramatic situation for the tranquility of a person.

“A lot of people have said ‘Ricky, you were trying to prove yourself, for fame and for being a sex symbol.’ Well, yes, it could be, but everyone knows that you don’t have to be gay to know that love is complicated, or to know how confusing attraction can be, “he said.

“Before coming out -of the closet- I was confused,” he said, adding that for years he wondered if he was homosexual, bisexual or confused about his sexuality.

He recalled that despite his doubts for years he dated many women, including the Mexican Rebecca de Alba between 1995 and 2002.

“Sexuality is a complicated thing, it is not black and white, it is full of colors. When I dated women I was in love with them, it felt good. You can not fake chemistry, the chemistry was there, it was not fooling anyone “, clarified the interpreter.

Ricky stressed that he never had references within the homosexual community in his teenage years, which is why, from his perspective, it is important that people like him openly declare about their sexual preferences to send a message of safety to young people in the same situation .

“A lot of kids out there have no one to look up to. All they have around them are people who tell them that what they are feeling is evil, “he stressed.

On the interview with Walters, he recalled when she told him that he could stop the rumors about his sexuality if he spoke about it.

“When he asked the question, I felt violent because he wasn’t ready to come out. I was very afraid, “he stressed, in addition to ensuring that he still has a disorder that originated at that time.