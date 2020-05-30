Ricky Martinhe thought that by the end of May he would be preparing for his announced tour withEnrique IglesiasandSebastián Yatra. Also, ready to release his first album in five years, one of the few things that did not change, although the production and the concept is totally different from the one he had been producing for over a year. “The pandemic came and turned everything upside down. As an artist I felt more than compelled, inspired to do other things,” Martin revealed from his home in Los Angeles. So instead of the danceable album that his native Puerto Rico had inspired him, the artist delivers the first part of a double one appropriately named “Pause”.

Instead of inviting the movement, with “Pause” the artist wants to help “alleviate the anxiety, sadness, pain or uncertainty” that the pandemic has caused. To dance the second part of his proposal will come, which he has called “Play”. Now he wanted to bring up the themes that he feels are “a product of my healing process from the mourning that I felt in the first days of this and I hope they will serve someone else.”

The songs, for which he had historical collaborations such as the one he did with “Sting” in “Simple”, with Carla Morrison in “Recuerdo”, with Diego “El Cigala” in “Quiéreme” and with Pedro Capó in “Cae de una “, they teach the most serene and spiritual side of the Puerto Rican star.

“The energy was very different,” said the artist, explaining his decision to return to the recording studio. What remained intact from the original project were the two themes that had already been released. “Sing it”, his collaboration with Bad Bunny and Residente, and the original version of “Tiburones”. “Although some of the lyrics were ready already, we worked them a little more, I cannot deny that there is a kind of premonition roll. They are very relevant to what is happening,” he said.

All the songs have the seal of Ricky Martin. Even without hearing his voice, you can tell that it is one of his songs. But at the same time, they bring a touch of lounge music from the early ’90s, in some cases. Some R&B in others, very sophisticated ballad arrangements in others. All with a touch of the Caribbean and a lot of soul. He describes them as “romantic, obviously, there is a bit of spite there, but there is a lot of introspection. I would dare to say that within what I am used to presenting, we went further to take advantage of this pandemic. This we are experiencing and that is bringing in so much internal and external information. “

Listening to his muse and his emotions, Martin decided to go to some of the artists who have marked his musical identity to accompany him to heal from the duel that confinement caused him.

Remember when he said to Sting: “I would like you to be part of my healing process and that’s why I’m sending you my music, because I feel like it’s time for us to do something together. And he told me he was the same, in mourning” .

He has taken care of putting his older children, the 11-year-old Matteo and Valentino twins, in contact with medical friends who tell them what is happening and how to protect themselves, as well as taking them to the streets to see that “being responsible there is no than being afraid of other people. ” In addition, she maintains a routine with her husband Jwan Yosef and the children in which they help identify their emotions. “It is not just saying that you are fine. That is not an emotion,” he stresses. These practices and the fact of having two babies at home, her two youngest children Lucia and Renn, help her stay “full of optimism and eager to continue helping.”

.