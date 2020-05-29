The singer Ricky Martin, originally from Puerto Rico, surprised his millions of followers this Thursday by launching today without prior announcement an EP titled Pause on all digital music platforms and in which he collaborates with artists such as Sting, Bad Bunny or Diego “El Cigala”, among others.

“The moment I received the mastered songs I felt like I didn’t want to go through the traditional process of releasing an album, that is, wait weeks and do a big promotion around it,” Ricky Martin said in a statement today.

For the first time in my career, I wanted to deliver it like this and have the wow factor work its magic. What you will find in this EP is transparency, purity, romanticism, nostalgia and a lot of life, “said Martin about” PAUSE “.

Showing his most vulnerable and introspective side and without being pigeonholed in any musical genre, the artist found inspiration in his emotions and in the experiences lived in the last months of pandemic by the new coronavirus to create Pause.

In the EP, Martin joins his voice with those of other great music stars, such as Sting, Residente, Bad Bunny, Diego El Cigala, Pedro Capó and Carla Morrison.

Since the release of the first two singles on this EP, the hits Cántalo (with Residente and Bad Bunny), and Tiburones (original version), a different sound and meaning have been reflected in the composition of Ricky Martin.

I am very excited to present this first part of my album #PAUSAPLAY. It has been a job full of emotions and I am extremely satisfied with what we achieved. pic.twitter.com/TpxOHNndrG – Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

May 28, 2020

The production of the EP was in charge of Ricky Martin along with Julio Reyes Copello, Montana, Raul Refree, Residente and Alejandro Jiménez, while his collaborators are Residente, Bad Bunny, Pedro Capo, Carla Morrison, Sting, Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel, Danay Suárez, Ender Thomas, Pablo Preciado, Alejandro Jiménez and Rec 808 Second Tier.

The work will have a second part titled Play focused on more rhythmic themes, which will offer more details soon.

Along with the launch of Pause, the Ricky Martin Foundation began the second phase of its humanitarian aid efforts, focused on helping vulnerable communities in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic that are at high risk from COVID-19 and natural disasters.

