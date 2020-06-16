The Ricky Martin Foundation sent personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Dominican Republic for medical personnel working against the coronavirus.

In response to a request by singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra, the Ricky Martin Foundation and Project Hope included in the second installment of equipment health workers who treat highly compromised cases by COVID-19 -pregnant women and minors- in three hospitals located in high risk areas in the Dominican Republic.

The foundation’s first aid and delivery of medical security supplies was made the third week of March with the funds collected through the Charity Stars digital platform.

Along with this social and humanitarian work, the Ricky Martin Foundation trains its employees and volunteers through programs at Brown University and Project Hope on how to guide citizens in the proper prevention and protection in the pandemic.

The Ricky Martin Foundation will expand its aid to vulnerable families in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through its new campaign « Movement of Support and Solidarity », which will provide evidence of the coronavirus, emotional support, food, education and personal protective equipment.

Under the hashtag # JUNTOS2020, the foundation and its partners -CharityStars, Fundación Juan Luis Guerra, Global Gift Foundation, Hispanic Federation, JetBlue, SER de Puerto Rico, Medtronic Puerto Rico and Wendy’s Puerto Rico- will start raising funds to direct said aid and its services.