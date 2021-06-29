Ricky Martin raises his voice after being a victim of homophobia

Although more than 10 years have passed since then, there are still barriers to freedom. This Monday, Ricky He denounced that he was a victim of homophobia after the publication of a photographic report about his life as a couple with the artist Jwan Yosef.

“Pause … today I want to speak to you from my most vulnerable side … A week ago, I uploaded some photos with my husband for a special edition of @ cap74024 magazine. It was a wonderful experience for both of us and a way to celebrate our pride. What I did not expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way “, the singer began his message on Instagram.

Despite the evolution that has taken place on this issue and the struggle that thousands like him have maintained for years, Ricky he said concerned about the hate speech that persists.

“Of course, it is not the number of followers that worries me, it is the message behind his decision that has caused me the same feeling that I had years ago before sharing publicly about my sexual orientation. That same fear that paralyzed me, tormented me and would not let me be. Today I see the photos and what I feel is a full peace of being able to celebrate my family as they deserve, in style. To celebrate me as I am, no matter what they will say, “he added.

However, “that fear that I just talked about no longer paralyzes me, on the contrary, it gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue working for the well-being of millions of people who suffer every day because of the lack of acceptance. The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, loved, respected and accepted. That we can express ourselves how we are born without retaliation or being punished. It is not fair to continue losing valuable lives because of prejudice and lack of education, ”he said optimistically.