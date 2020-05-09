Ricky Martin premieres the music video for the “remix” of the song ‘Sharks’, who collaborated with the Puerto Rican reggaeton player Farruko, reported the representatives of the Puerto Rican singer.

Both artists filmed the video with their mobile phones from their respective residences as a preventive measure of contagion by COVID-19.

Ricky Martin filmed it from his residence in Los Angeles California, while Farruko did it from Puerto Rico.

And both singers were carried by the direction from Miami Floridaof the Puerto Rican Carlos perez, creative director of Elastic People, to make audiovisual content.

Since its launch, ‘Sharks’, made of Pablo Preciado and Oscar Hernández and produced by Julio Reyes Copello, has managed to generate over 14 million reproductions on digital platforms in its original version, ranking at the top of international popularity.

The “remix” of ‘Sharks’ It was released at midnight on April 9 on all music platforms.

The official theme and music video for ‘Sharks’ premiered it Ricky Martin last January 23, two weeks before starting his new world tour, “Movimiento”, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in San Juan.

For the official video of ‘Sharks’, Ricky Martin He worked with the Puerto Rican director Kacho López, who illustrated the social view of the vicissitudes that are experienced today in the world derived from separation, hatred and misunderstanding.

Filmed last December in Puerto Rico, the video represents an appeal to the union between people to be stronger all together.

‘Sharks’, likewise, it will be part of the new studio album by Ricky Martin, who plans to release it this year, although the exact date is not yet known.

The artist, in turn, has also taken advantage of social isolation to deliver, through the Ricky Martin Foundation and the NGOs Project Hope and Charity Stars, health team to some hospitals in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic that attend daily to those infected with COVID-19.

