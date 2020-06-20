The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin wants to remarry her husband, the Syrian artist Jwan Yosef. « We couldn’t have the wedding we wanted. Now I want to have a big party, for the wedding to last four days. The twins were there, but I think Renn and Lucy they have to be part of this celebration « he explained in a television program.

Martin from one of the many celebrities who sent an affectionate message this week to Pablo Alboran after publicly disclosing that he is gay. « Bravo, brave man. Life is too short to live half. There are many souls who come to this life without accepting its nature and that is sad. You have already won that battle. How lucky you are. You do not know the number of men and women you have helped with this video. How happy I am for you, « said the singer, who also came out of the closet for the world ten years ago and has become an LGBTI rights activist. Ricky’s wedding was a private and impromptu ceremony where only the parents of the spouses and a judge were present. Martin promised a big party by announcing his engagement on the show. Ellen DegeneresBut his work and Donald Trump’s immigration policy truncated those plans. « We have to deal with the fact that the vast majority of my fiancé’s family is from Syria, so they may not be able to come to this country, » he explained then.

The couple met in 2015, when Martin saw one of the artist’s works on Instagram. He liked his work so much that he decided to contact him.