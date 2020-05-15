Ricky Martin kisses her husband and the video becomes a trend. | Instagram Special

Ricky Martin kisses her husband and the video becomes a trend, because the clip is part of the new music video for Resident, corresponding to the theme “Before the world ends”.

After a long career on stage, finally Ricky Martin He spoke clearly of his love preferences. Since then, he has had long relationships and now he has a beautiful family next to the international artist. Jwan Yosef and her four children, three little ones and a beautiful princess.

So, Ricky Martin It has set the standard in terms of respect, tolerance and acceptance of current families, where diversity confirms that love is love. Although she has spoken publicly about their relationship and her husband accompanies him at various events, today the couple gave something to talk about with one of the greatest displays of love.

Ricky Martin She has been one of the celebrities who has most sought to raise awareness of the current situation before the Covid-19, given the importance of staying home if possible, of supporting the affected community and with this gesture beside the love of her Life reminds us of true priorities in difficult times.

Days ago, Ricky Martin He shared a personal text where he spoke about how difficult it was to accept the changes in his life with the arrival of the pandemic and that he now understood that the world had demanded humanity stop in order to heal. The message is reinforced by the video released today.

Ricky Martin and the video where he kisses her husband celebrating love

It was a few hours ago when Resident introduced his new video musical, where in addition to the deep lyrics that characterize its themes, it showed an infinity of couples sharing a series of kisses, in them we find several celebrities, such as Ricky Martin and her husband.

In a few minutes the video of “Before the world ends,” It went viral for its theme and for celebrities who showed their love for the world, stressing the importance of being together in times like these. In particular, the clip Ricky Martin gave something to talk about and several of his famous friends resorted to social networks to show your support.

After the premiere, Ricky Martin himself shared in his Instagram the fragment where she appears eating kisses with her husband. Love is love.

