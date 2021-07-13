Ricky Martin, Julieta Venegas, Residente and other artists join demands against the repression in Cuba

Different Latin American artists raised their voices against the Cuban regime after the government’s refusal to allow access for humanitarian aid to the country. Cuba is going through one of its worst health crises due to Covid-19.

Ricky Martin was one of the celebrities who showed the most activity on his social networks, he uploaded a video of people demonstrating in the streets calling for an end to the Castro dictatorship. The Puerto Rican spread the hashtag #SOSCuba, this message has been replicated by various entertainment personalities and by different leaders from around the world.

The singer joined the list of people who have a strong musical influence on the continent and different parts of the world so that there are more tokens of solidarity with the Cuban people.

The Mexican Julieta Venegas also published a video on her Instagram account where she expressed her support for the situation. “We are the whole world with our eyes on Cuba, SOS Cuba,” said the singer.

For his part, the rapper René Pérez known as Residente, expressed through Twitter a series of messages where he criticizes the government of Cuba and the United States for the current situation. “Between the ineffectiveness of the Cuban government and the US blockade, they have the people screwed up in the middle of a pandemic,” Pérez wrote.

The musician insisted that people who want to help should “find an alternative route to the government,” citing as an example what happened in his native Puerto Rico after the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Months after the catastrophe he learned that the government hid supplies and thousands of bottles of water.

#SOSCuba has remained a trend on Twitter since Saturday with more than 300 thousand messages, the hashtag #SOSMatanzas has also remained with about 146 thousand messages, according to data from the microblogging network.

Citizens of Cuba have taken advantage of this to criticize the Castro regime for food shortages, the conditions of its hospitals and the crisis that has grown due to the pandemic.

Other artists and personalities who have shown support are Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Cuban comedian Alexis Valdés, Ricardo Montaner, Raw Alejandro and the duo Gente de Zona, also from Cuba.