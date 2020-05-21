Puerto Rican singer and actor Ricky Martin will join the cast of the reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race in his version “All Stars”, in which he will serve as one of the invited judges.

The interpreter of “Livin’ la vida loca “will be in charge of judging the transformistas participants during the premiere of the fifth season of the spin-off” All Stars “, as he announced with a video on social networks.

Don’t miss the premiere of All Stars 5 with extra special guest judge Ricky Martin! Friday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1 ”, the publication reads, which also highlights other guests they will have throughout the season, such as Jane Krakowski, Bebe Rexha, and Tessa Thompson.

Are you ready for the biggest shake-up in HERSTORY ?! 😱⭐️ Don’t miss the PREMIERE of # AllStars5 with extra-special guest judge @Ricky_Martin FRI 6/5 at 8 / 7c on @ VH1! 👑 pic.twitter.com/fzTFtqgQql – RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 21, 2020

The fifth season of “All Stars”, a series derived from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, returns to queens, who in previous regular seasons did not manage to win the contest, in order to win a crown and a cash prize.

The dynamics of the show is to make them meet a challenge, be it comedy, music or acting, as well as a thematic catwalk that will be judged by RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world; and a number of experts: singer Michelle Visage and television celebrities Ross Mathews and Carson Cresly, as well as a famous guest.

Currently airing the twelfth season of the regular show, as well as the spin-off “Secret Celebrity”. Among the queens who will participate in the next “All Stars” are Ongina, Alexis Mateo, India Ferrah, Derrick Barry and Miz Cracker.

