During the quarantine that Ricky Martin has lived next to her husband Jwan Josef and their children in Los Angeles, the singer feels that life is surprising him every day and for that reason he has had to make a necessary pause. A stop that allows you to recharge energy, understand what is happening around you and in this way continue with each chapter that is presented to you on a daily basis.

“Life is telling us that the pause is extremely important and now it is teaching us that we have no control over anything, that something different happens every day, at all times, of an impact on our lives that all we have to do is wait . And it has been very difficult for me, ”Ricky began recounting in a lamented tone from the privacy of his home, where this exclusive virtual meeting with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish took place.

“And I had to share all my anxiety on social networks,” added the interpreter in a tone of concern, such as “Half-lived”, “Fire at night, snow by day” and “Shot to the heart”, among others .

The social distancing to which we have all submitted, says that it allowed him to shape a musical project that he had already thought about, but that overnight everything changed due to the environment and the reality in which we have been immersed for almost three years. months, which was when the actions to protect ourselves in our homes began and thus avoid being hit by the coronavirus pandemic that continues to take lives around the world.

Since then, Ricky confesses that moments of anguish, fears arose, but also other magical ones that led him to shape an EP that he decided to call “Pause” and in which he included duets with artists such as Sting (Simple), Pedro Capó (Cae of one), Carla Morrison (Memories) and Diego El Cigala (Love me), in addition to those who had already released and met Resident and Bad Bunny (Sing it) and Sharks (Feat. Farruko). “I started working on my album nine months ago, but what happened in the quarantine, generated a creative process that was magical, and for example the collaboration with Sting (” Simple “) in the quarantine, the collaboration with Carla Morrison was also born in quarantine. In all the madness I was lucky to have the music for the relief, ”he said, pausing in our conversation via zoom.

Reunion



Sitting on a sofa and dressed comfortably in a wide black sweater, shaved hair and dark circles, Ricky inadvertently showed us how exhausted he has been since “all this madness” arose, as he himself described it.

There have been intense moments that he has lived in the last days and of course since before the release of his EP last Friday, May 29, a day before the protests and riots that arose due to the death of George Floyd. , a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, by putting his knee around his neck for almost nine minutes, preventing him from breathing until he was lifeless.

After that incident, which affected us all, including Ricky, the world rose. Thousands took to the streets to protest Floyd’s unjust death and the police abuse of which he was a victim. That same weekend, several cities in the country were forced to comply with a curfew and Los Angeles, the city where Ricky has lived for a few years, was no exception. The protests, which started out as peaceful, were confused amid looting, riots, and robberies that were carried out by groups that little by little have been identified by the authorities. Each of the marches, in various parts of this country, was mixed with criminal acts that ended with the arrest of hundreds of protesters. But this weekend everything changed, the massive demonstrations became completely peaceful when it became known that the four policemen involved in Floyd’s death had been arrested. The curfews were then lifted.

And in the midst of all this that was observed through the media and social networks, Ricky was witnessing from his home, although his children, he did not say, have been far from that reality in which they do not understand how it is that people they are judged or discriminated by their skin color.

Faced with these events in which the African American community demands their rights to respect and to the end of racism, the music industry paused, like Ricky, and on Tuesday, June 2, gave way to #BlackOutTuesday in response to the murders. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Abery and countless black citizens at the hands of the police. With this movement came the initiative #TheShowMustBePaused (The show must stop), “created by two black women in the world of music against racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the streets,” according to He could see in the manifesto promoted by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two executives from the Atlantic Records label.

As part of this protest, music stars suspended interviews and planned promotional activities, and Instagram profiles, such as that of Ricky Martin and others, became platforms to support the cause with a black screen in protest. “And for such an important cause, it doesn’t matter to stop. What I have done is deliver my social networks practically to this mission and let the community leaders speak to my 70 million followers, ”said the artist, when he returned to the interview with The Times this week and had been on hiatus for the previously exposed.

Ricky confessed at our meeting that in the face of the events that occurred, he was publishing a series of posts on his Instagram account in which he showed his support for the African American community in its fight to eradicate racism, which they have been the object of for many years. and in which Latinos and other minorities have joined to support this community so badly hit by the fact of being people of color.

“And how nice that every day there are more people joining together and it is the power of the people. And enough in the face of injustices, and we return to the same thing, it is not having more than the rest, it is equality and it is a very intense situation in which I have learned a lot, because we within the Latino community have a lot of racism, we come to a country like the United States that opens its doors to us and we will always be grateful, but racism exists in us, our culture and those silly words that we use (like) ‘the black east, or the fag this’, all are identified with a lot of blood ”, explained the artist with a smile and more relaxed.

“But the depth of this when they say ‘this black man, or that fagot’, in hate crimes, those who have survived when they wake up, the first thing they say is’ what was the last thing you heard ‘fucking black’, or this ‘sissy’. So there is a lot of blood behind all these words. And as a parent I am going to start at home and I am not going to tolerate this type of jokes, lingo, because it affects us a lot. Nowadays it is not enough to say that I am anti-racist, nowadays you have to behave like one. You have to say I am with you, without hindering the mission, therefore the most responsible thing I must do is sit down and read, learn from the history of the African American community in our country. And what I am doing is handing my platform over to them so that they can speak, ”said the artist born in Isla del Encanto, Puerto Rico.

IN VIDEO

And to end here we offer you all the video interview that Ricky gave us last night with more details of what he has experienced with the pandemic and what these last days have meant after the launch of his EP and his support for the African American community in between of the protests of police abuse, protests and discrimination suffered by minorities, including that he himself has felt. He also talks about what will happen with the tour with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra and much more.