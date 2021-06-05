Ricky Martin is uncovered on the cover, “A man without secrets” | Instagram

The singer Ricky Martin is one of the faces to head the latest People magazine cover, the so-called “Latin pop star” opens his heart and talks openly about his preferences and how he felt while keeping it a secret.

Was he scared? One of the greatest figures of Latin music, Ricky Martin, would reveal in a part of the interview more details about his “orientations“.

The “Puerto Rican star“He hinted that at some point he would have felt very confused, since being with people of both genders came to feel very good.

Sexuality is a complicated thing, it is not black and white, it is full of colors. When I dated women I was in love with them, it felt good.

It may interest you Happy Ricky Martin, Eglantina Zing comments on her beautiful profile

Enríque Martín Morales, popularly known as Ricky Martin, reappears again to address one of the most controversial issues in his life and career, his personal relationships and how he dealt with the fear of revealing who he really was.

The famous Puerto Rican appears on the main cover of People magazine, which announces exclusive photos of the 49-year-old star, who shared this exclusive on his Instagram account.

In the first of the photographs, the interpreter of themes such as “Fire at night, snow by day”, “María”, “Livin, la vida loca”, appears with a black leather jacket from which a white shirt protrudes in the background. .

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

While in the second photograph, the “nationalized Spanish” figure wears a relaxed look with a black T-shirt and pants and with a big smile that frames the entire photograph.

Although, Martin Morales today enjoys complete freedom to live his marriage and personal life to the fullest, the artist still seems marked by that interview in 2000 where he was questioned about his preferences and to which he would reply at that time “I don’t feel like it. ” to respond.

Within the framework of LGBTQ + Pride Month, Enríque Martin occupied the recent issue of the magazine in English where he also addresses how these years have evolved in his interior, before confessing to the world his true feelings.

It is in this issue where a strong headline accompanies the publication: “No more secrets”, which gives a clue to the great revelations by today’s husband of Jwan Yosef.

Many people have said, Ricky you were trying to prove yourself, for fame and for being a s3xu @ l symbol. Well yes, it could, be, but everyone knows that you don’t have to be gay to know that love is complicated, or to know how confusing attraction can be, he noted.

Before accepting it to everyone, Ricky Martin said he felt confused.

He assures that for many years he questioned whether he was homosexual, bis3xual or was confused about his preferences.

He himself remembers that despite having many of these doubts, for many years he dated many women, including the Mexican television presenter Rebecca de Alba between 1995 and 2002.

You can not fake chemistry, the chemistry was there, it was not fooling anyone, the media artist clarified about his relationship with women.

You may be interested in Menudo’s dark side, “I prayed that a car would run over me”

In the case of Ricky, the artist comments that during his teenage years he did not have strong references from the homosexual community, now in his opinion, he points out that it is important that people like him openly declare themselves about their condition to convey to young people that go through this process greater security.

Many children out there have no one to look up to. All they have around them are people who tell them that what they are feeling is evil, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, remembering the moment of that interview, Ricky remembers the unexpected question by the journalist to which “he was not prepared to answer”, and even felt “attacked”, he commented that at that moment he felt “very afraid”.

It may interest you “Luis Miguel would not want children with Mariah Carey” How strong!

The remembered actor and former member of Menudo, today is the father of four children: Matteo, Valentino, Renn, and Lucía Martin-Yosef, who finally made his affections public in 2010, 10 years later.