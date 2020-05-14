On his 60th day of quarantine, the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin reveals the emotional crisis he has experienced during this period of confinement, in which he has experienced anger and also the acceptance of the circumstances that surround him but at the same time, he also shared created new music.

The Puerto Rican lives the confinement for the COVID-19 at his house with his four children and her husband, the plastic artist Jwan Josef, who has been a fundamental support at the moment for the interpreter of Sharks.

Ricky Martin published a text on his social networks, as a way of venting on what has happened in the last two months: “Today I start on the 60th day since I started my quarantine. I did not want to share the roller coaster that this confinement has been for me.

“But since the focus on television regarding this virus seems to only be focused on the importance of keeping your immune system strong, avoiding talking about mental health in times of crisis and the struggles that accompany it, I decided to open up to let you know that you are not alone ”.

The also music producer related that the first two weeks were overwhelming, “I was going through all the phases: denial, anger, sadness, acceptance, and then I returned to denial in an hour.

“Things were going to be different and there was nothing I could do to avoid it. How arrogant of me. The time we spent creating a strategy for what would be 2020 was collapsing in front of us. What was, will never be. For me, That was a difficult concept to understand. “

And she continued with her conscious reflection that she had to be calm in front of her family, especially her children, “a few days passed and I didn’t feel that pressure so much. My husband showed me some photos of what was happening around the world when we were not there. The world began to heal ”, then, he continued, his mind began to clear and he felt less anxiety.

He also added that he is sure that he was not the only one who felt this way, and that he is prepared for the “new normal”, although with uncertainty because he does not know how it will be.

Ricky Martin noted in the final part of his letter, that the pandemic and the storm of emotions helped him create new music.

“Now I am crazy to show you (at any time) what we have worked through in these extraordinary times.”

